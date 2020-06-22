Impact substitute Adama Traore lifts Wolves to victory

Adama Traore came off the bench to inspire Wolverhampton Wanderers to a 2-0 win at West Ham United yesterday morning (Singapore time) - a significant result at both ends of the English Premier League table.

The quicksilver Spanish winger was left on the bench for 64 minutes, but his introduction enlivened an otherwise humdrum encounter at an empty London Stadium.

Traore's surging run and sublime cross was perfect for Raul Jimenez to head powerfully home in the 73rd minute. He was then involved again in the move which ended with fellow substitute Pedro Neto firing home a sensational left-footed volley to seal the win that moved Wolves to sixth, just below Manchester United on goal difference.

"It's about using the substitutes at the right moments," Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo told Sky Sports.