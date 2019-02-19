Impotent Napoli fall further behind

Napoli drew 0-0 with Torino yesterday morning (Singapore time), their third goalless draw in four Serie A games, allowing Juventus to take a 13-point lead at the top of the table on 66 points.

"It's unacceptable to have 18 scoring opportunities over two games and not score any of them," Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti said.

"Evidently, we need to work in training on the finishing, crosses, movements, decision-making. I defy anyone to say we don't play good football, but we are not turning the chances into goals." - REUTERS

OTHER RESULT

Inter Milan 2 Sampdoria 1