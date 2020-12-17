Impressive Leeds crush Newcastle with late surge

Goals from Stuart Dallas (left) and Patrick Bamford (centre) help Leeds United defeat Newcastle United 5-2 and register their first home win in the English Premier League for three months.

Leeds United claimed their first home win in the English Premier League for three months as they beat Newcastle United 5-2 in a rip-roaring contest at Elland Road on Wednesday (Dec 16).

The two sides went toe-to-toe before late goals by Stuart Dallas, Ezgjan Alioski and Jack Harrison secured the points for Marcelo Bielsa’s side who again showed why they have been so good to watch since their top-flight return.

It was nearly 17 years since the last top-flight clash between two of the big names of English football and, although there were no fans inside Elland Road to witness it, it proved a memorable contest as Leeds scored five times in a Premier League home game for the first time since May 2001.

Leeds were all over Newcastle from the kick-off, but Jeff Hendrick gave the visitors the lead against the run of play before Patrick Bamford nodded in a close-range equaliser.

A superb move saw Rodrigo Moreno head the hosts in front just past the hour mark, but Leeds’ defensive frailties allowed Ciaran Clark to drag Newcastle back on level terms four minutes later.

Leeds found another gear though and Dallas headed in a cross by Mateusz Klich before Alioski and Harrison put the icing on the cake with superb counter-attacking goals. The win moves the Whites to 13th place, eight points clear of the relegation zone. – REUTERS