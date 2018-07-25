Indonesia hope Asiad can reboot football team

Indonesia hopes hosting the upcoming Asian Games will help revive the fortunes of its troubled national football team and act as a springboard for their qualification for the 2024 Paris Olympics, the national football association said.

Indonesia were barred from international football in 2015 due to government meddling in their domestic league, shutting them out of qualifying for this year's World Cup and next year's Asian Cup.

World governing body Fifa lifted the ban in 2016, but the men's team are languishing at 164th in the world, slotted between Belize and Fiji, despite the game's huge popularity in a country of more than 250 million people.

"The Asian Games are a starting point and PSSI (FA of Indonesia) wants to achieve more than that. If we have to set a short-term plan, that would be the Olympics in 2024," Joko Driyono, deputy chairman of the PSSI, told Reuters.

Driyono said the PSSI and the government were committed over the next three to five years to improving infrastructure for football at all levels to support the target.

Spain's former Under-21 coach Luis Milla was appointed manager of Indonesia at the start of 2017 in order to overhaul the national squad.

The Asian Games, from Aug 18 to Sept 2, are expected to draw nearly 17,000 athletes and officials, and more than 100,000 spectators.

"Of course, we always try to win and become champions but our primary target is to win the hearts of Indonesian people with our performance," Indonesia's Montenegrin-born forward Ilija Spasojevic told reporters.

Despite the optimism, some fans remain sceptical.

"The development of football in Indonesia is very poor," said Muhammad Ali, 49, after playing a game on the rooftop of an abandoned building in capital Jakarta.

"As a national team we are still underperforming, we can't even be the regional champions, how can we top Asia's ranking?"

Meanwhile, a fresh draw for the men's tournament will be held today after two countries were left out of the first one earlier this month, an Asian Football Confederation (AFC) spokesman said.

The new draw will take place at the organisation's headquarters in Malaysia .

The United Arab Emirates and Palestine were left out of the first draw on July 5, despite there being no discrepancies in the entries submitted by the two countries.