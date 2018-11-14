Football

Indonesia secure win with 3 goals in last 30 minutes

(From left) Indonesia's Lilipaly, Goncalves and Andik Vermansyah. PHOTO: EPA
Nov 14, 2018 06:00 am

Indonesia got their Asean Football Federation (AFF) Suzuki Cup campaign back on track with a 3-1 victory over TimorLeste at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta yesterday.

Bima Sakti's charges, who lost 1-0 to Singapore last Thursday, trailed to a Rufino Walter Gama goal in the 48th minute.

However, they mustered three goals in the last 30 minutes to secure victory.

Left-back Alfath Fathier sparked the comeback in the 60th minute by cutting in and firing a right-footed shot that Timor Leste custodian Fagio Pereira could only parry into his own net.

Nine minutes later, Indonesia went ahead through a penalty by substitute Stefano Lilipaly. Striker Beto Goncalves made it 3-1 with a header off a cross from another substitute, Riko Simanjuntak, in the 82nd minute.

