Indonesia secure win with 3 goals in last 30 minutes
Indonesia got their Asean Football Federation (AFF) Suzuki Cup campaign back on track with a 3-1 victory over TimorLeste at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta yesterday.
Bima Sakti's charges, who lost 1-0 to Singapore last Thursday, trailed to a Rufino Walter Gama goal in the 48th minute.
However, they mustered three goals in the last 30 minutes to secure victory.
Left-back Alfath Fathier sparked the comeback in the 60th minute by cutting in and firing a right-footed shot that Timor Leste custodian Fagio Pereira could only parry into his own net.
Nine minutes later, Indonesia went ahead through a penalty by substitute Stefano Lilipaly. Striker Beto Goncalves made it 3-1 with a header off a cross from another substitute, Riko Simanjuntak, in the 82nd minute.
