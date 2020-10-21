Indonesia will be ready for next year's football Under-20 World Cup
President Joko Widodo said yesterday authorities would ensure Indonesia is prepared to host the football Under-20 World Cup next year, including by establishing "strict health protocols" to prevent the spread of Covid-19.
Jokowi, as the president is widely known, said the government has chosen six cities to host the tournament scheduled from May 20 to June 12, 2021, including Jakarta and Bali.
"The most important thing is we have to make sure that Indonesia has prepared strict health protocols, so it would be very safe to visit and to host the U-20 (World Cup)," he said. - REUTERS
