Inexperienced, experimental England

There was a time when England wilfully embraced their continual shortcomings.

Three decades of hurt was considered nothing to the Three Lions; over half a century is a different prospect entirely.

A succession of last-16 and quarter-final exits, and group-stage humiliations belying comfortable qualification campaigns has eroded that post-Euro 1996 gallows' humour.

This is by no means their youngest squad heading to a major tournament; Roy Hodgson's squad that travelled to the 2014 World Cup also had an average age of 26, while the Euro 2016 squad was just below 26.

But it is unquestionably their most inexperienced and experimental of recent times.

After Sam Allardyce's reign unravelled, just one game in, Gareth Southgate's in-house role with the country's Under-21 side saw him considered a safe and uncontroversial appointment.

ButSouthgate, for his part, has not been backward in straying from the conservatism which often underwhelmed England on the international stage.

He also attempted to arrest a serial unhealthy habit of his predecessors when selecting the current squad. Inevitable recalls for the likes of Joe Hart, Jack Wilshere and Chris Smalling were not forthcoming as England's new-look side favoured form rather than familiarity.

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold and Chelsea's Ruben Loftus-Cheek became key beneficiaries of Southgate's young blood policy, which is spoiled for choice with goalkeepers.

Deciding between Everton shotstopper Jordan Pickford, Jack Butland of relegated Stoke City or Burnley's Nick Pope is among the key issues that will preoccupy the former defender's thoughts before their Group G opener with Tunisia in Volograd on June 19.

Galvanising a crop of players who continue to stimulate the club-versus-country debate, including Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli and a much-maligned Raheem Sterling of Manchester City, is another challenge that Southgate must address in addition to maximising new captain Harry Kane's overall impact.

Tottenham striker Kane's inexplicable responsibility for taking corners during Hodgson's disastrous last stand at Euro 2016 typified England's identity crisis; they had all the ideas but in the wrong order.

Hopelessness may have replaced hubris, but progress from Group G appears to be a relative formality even for this band of perennial under-achievers.

TOMORROW: GROUP H

Coach: Gareth Southgate

No England manager knows more about the pride and pitfalls of a major tournament quite like Southgate. The fall guy in the Euro 1996 semi-final penalty shoot-out has already dispelled question marks about his lack of experience with an affirmative leadership.

Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling, Dele Alli Best World Cup result: Winners (1966)

Winners (1966) Performance at last World Cup: Group stage

GROUP G FIXTURES

June 18: Belgium v Panama, 11pm

June 19: Tunisia v England, 2am

June 23: Belgium v Tunisia, 8pm

June 24: England v Panama, 8pm

June 29: Panama vTunisia, 2am

June 29: England v Belgium, 2am

* All in Singapore time