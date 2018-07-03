Iniesta hangs up his boots after Spain get the boot

Spain midfielder Andres Iniesta announced his retirement from international football, after the 2010 World Cup winners were knocked out of Russia 2018 on penalties.

"It was not a good way to say goodbye, but football and life are like that," said Iniesta, after his 131st and last appearance for his country.

"I am leaving with a nasty taste in the mouth.

"We screwed ourselves because we didn't manage to make that extra step."

Spain coach Fernando Hierro left 34-year-old Iniesta on the bench for the last-16 match against Russia, but he came on as a second-half substitute.

Spain joined fellow big guns Argentina, Portugal and Germany in exiting the World Cup, but Iniesta believes the future for the Spain team is bright.

He said: "It's harder than it might appear.

"But there is a new generation, we have high-level players."

Iniesta, who scored the winner in the 2010 World Cup final, is joining J-League club Vissel Kobe next season.

Meanwhile, Hierro said it was not the right time to contemplate his future and rejected suggestions the team would have fared better had the Spanish federation not decided to sack Julen Lopetegui for taking on the Real Madrid job before the World Cup. - AFP