Iniesta: Mourinho created ‘hatred’ between Real and Barca

Former Barcelona star Andres Iniesta has accused Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho of creating an "unbearable" tension between Barca and Real Madrid.

The Portuguese was coach of Real from 2010-2013 and his tenure was noted for the fractious relationship between Spain's two biggest teams.

Iniesta, who joined J-League side Vissel Kobe in May, told Spanish broadcaster La Sexta: "You don't have to be for Barcelona or Real Madrid to know that the situation was unpleasant.

"And the key component in that story was Mourinho...

"You didn't see the rivalry that always existed before, it went beyond that, you saw hate.

"That atmosphere developed and it was unbearable.

"The Barca-Madrid tension caused by Mourinho did much damage to the national team."

Iniesta's former teammate at Barcelona, Thiago Motta, meanwhile, offered an insider's insight into the United manager's methodology, saying if Mourinho can't find an enemy, he would create one.

Motta played under Mourinho when he was the boss of Inter Milan, winning a historic Treble of the Champions League, Serie A and the Italian Cup in 2009/10.

Motta, who is now Paris Saint-Germain's Under-19 coach, told Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport: "(Mourinho is) a winner. In his head, there's only one goal: Winning. Entertaining doesn't interest him.

"Mourinho has two sides - one happy when he wins, one p****d off when he loses.

"His mood changes depending on the result. If the team play well, but lose, he can't find anything positive.

"But if he wins playing badly, he's overjoyed. Mourinho doesn't look for beauty, he looks for an enemy.

"If he doesn't have one, he'll create one.

"With Inter, we had an 11-point lead in the league, we lost a game and then drew one.

"The Monday (after that), he held a 15-minute press conference where he attacked everyone: (Former AC Milan CEO Adriano) Galliani, Milan, (AS) Roma, the referees, Juve. He needed to refresh the atmosphere."

United legend Ryan Giggs, however, believes there is no need to refresh the atmosphere at Old Trafford with a new boss, telling Sky Sports: "I don't see why changing the manager at this stage will change anything."