Iniesta ready for Vissel Kobe debut on Sunday

Andres Iniesta said yesterday that he could make his J-League debut on Sunday when his new club Vissel Kobe host Shonan Bellmare.

The 34-year-old spent 16 years at Barcelona, where he won nine La Liga titles, four Champions League crowns and six Copa del Rey titles, before joining Kobe in May.

"I'm excited to play with my Vissel teammates," Kyodo quoted Iniesta as saying after his arrival at Kansai airport, where he was greeted by 300 fans.