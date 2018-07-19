Iniesta ready for Vissel Kobe debut on Sunday
Andres Iniesta said yesterday that he could make his J-League debut on Sunday when his new club Vissel Kobe host Shonan Bellmare.
The 34-year-old spent 16 years at Barcelona, where he won nine La Liga titles, four Champions League crowns and six Copa del Rey titles, before joining Kobe in May.
"I'm excited to play with my Vissel teammates," Kyodo quoted Iniesta as saying after his arrival at Kansai airport, where he was greeted by 300 fans.
"I want to play as soon as possible. I'll get in top condition for Sunday and hope to show the fans great play." - REUTERS
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now