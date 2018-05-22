Injured Gylfi in Iceland squad

Everton's Gylfi Sigurdsson has been named in the Iceland squad for next month's World Cup despite the midfielder missing the end of the season with a knee injury.

Sigurdsson, Everton's record signing after his move from Swansea City last year, has not played since picking up the injury against Brighton & Hove Albion in the English Premier League on March 10.

Iceland, with a population of only 340,000, are making their World Cup debut.