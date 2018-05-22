Football

Injured Gylfi in Iceland squad

May 22, 2018 06:00 am

Everton's Gylfi Sigurdsson has been named in the Iceland squad for next month's World Cup despite the midfielder missing the end of the season with a knee injury.

Sigurdsson, Everton's record signing after his move from Swansea City last year, has not played since picking up the injury against Brighton & Hove Albion in the English Premier League on March 10.

Iceland, with a population of only 340,000, are making their World Cup debut.

They will meet Argentina in their Group D opener on June 16. Croatia and Nigeria complete the group. - REUTERS

De Vrij foul helps future team Inter return to Champs League
Football

De Vrij foul helps future team Inter seal Champs League return

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Football