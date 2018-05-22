Injured Gylfi in Iceland squad
Everton's Gylfi Sigurdsson has been named in the Iceland squad for next month's World Cup despite the midfielder missing the end of the season with a knee injury.
Sigurdsson, Everton's record signing after his move from Swansea City last year, has not played since picking up the injury against Brighton & Hove Albion in the English Premier League on March 10.
Iceland, with a population of only 340,000, are making their World Cup debut.
They will meet Argentina in their Group D opener on June 16. Croatia and Nigeria complete the group. - REUTERS
