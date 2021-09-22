Injured Messi out of PSG’s next game

Lionel Messi will miss Paris Saint-Germain's trip to Metz tomorrow morning (Singapore time) due to bone bruising, the Ligue 1 club said yesterday.

"Lionel Messi, following the knock received on his left knee, has undergone an MRI this morning which confirms the signs of bone contusion. A new assessment will be made in 48 hours," PSG said in a statement.

The Argentinian star, who joined the French club from Barcelona on a two-year contract during the close season, was replaced with 14 minutes left in PSG's 2-1 home victory over Lyon on Sunday.

"We saw that during the game he was checking his knee and made some gestures," coach Mauricio Pochettino told a news conference.

PSG lead the Ligue 1 standings with a 100 per cent record after six games.

Messi played 24 minutes against Reims last month before starting the last two games, against Club Brugge in the Champions League and at home to Lyon.