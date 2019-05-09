Injured N'Golo Kante to miss Europa League semi-final

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante will miss the second leg of their Europa League semi-final against Eintracht Frankfurt tomorrow morning (Singapore time) and faces a further two weeks out with a hamstring problem, manager Maurizio Sarri said yesterday.

France international Kante left the field early in the first half of last Sunday's 3-0 English Premier League win over Watford and Sarri said after the game that the decision not to rest the World Cup winner was a mistake.

Chelsea, who drew the first leg in Frankfurt 1-1, are hopeful the 28-year-old can feature if they reach the final of Europe's second-tier club competition on May 29.

"He had a problem with his hamstring, not very serious but he needs to rest for a couple of weeks," Sarri told reporters.

"We can try to recover him for only the final if we get there.