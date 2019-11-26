Injured Sergio Aguero set to miss Manchester Derby, says Pep Guardiola

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero will be sidelined for a few weeks with a tendon injury that could rule him out of the Manchester Derby on Dec 7, manager Pep Guardiola said yesterday.

A limping Aguero was replaced by Gabriel Jesus in last Saturday's 2-1 win over Chelsea and Guardiola said they would need a "miracle" for the Argentine to be fit for the English Premier League match against rivals Manchester United at the Etihad.

GROUP C MAN CITY SHAKHTAR DONETSK

"(Aguero will miss) a few games, I don't know exactly," Guardiola said ahead of City's Champions League Group C match against Shakhtar Donetsk tomorrow morning (Singapore time).

"The derby is in two weeks. Maybe we will have a miracle, but I don't think so. He has a tendon problem in front.

"We will miss Sergio, we have had some problems with injuries but we will wait for him.

"Meanwhile, we have Gab (Jesus) and (Raheem) Sterling who can play in that position.

"We will live without him for a while."

However, Guardiola said Rodri and David Silva, who were also substituted due to cramp, are both fit to play, while Oleksandr Zinchenko is yet recovering from a knee surgery.

"Of course, it's the toughest period coming now, but it is what it is.

"We'd rather have everyone, but my advice to the players and myself is don't think too much," Guardiola added.

"We have enough good players to have enough quality there."

City are top of Group C with 10 points - five ahead of Shakhtar and Dinamo Zagreb - with two games to go.