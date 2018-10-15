Injured van Dijk believes Holland are on path to success

Holland captain Virgil van Dijk hopes their 3-0 win over Germany in yesterday morning's (Singapore time) Nations League game marks a turning point for the team after barren years.

"Let's hope that is the case. We haven't been on this path long, but it feels like we are on the right road," he said after the victory at the Amsterdam Arena, which marked a first success in 16 years over Germany.

The Dutch failed to qualify for both the last World Cup and European Championship in a dramatic decline after finishing third in Brazil in 2014.

"No one would have believed you if you had said before the game that we would win by a 3-0 scoreline. We must enjoy the feeling, but we are not there yet," added van Dijk after the match in which he, Memphis Depay and Georginio Wijnaldum scored.

Coach Ronald Koeman took over in February in a bid to get the team back on track after the recent failures and said the victory was a much-needed boost for Dutch football, Reuters reported.

"Everyone needed this win; the players, the staff and all of Holland. You can see it from the reaction of the people. I'm really proud," the former Eveton manager told Dutch television.

"Let's be clear - we had perilous moments in the game, but overall we were really good. It gives so much confidence for the coming months.

"There was a great fighting spirit and we proved we can play good football. We had three debutants and give them three, four years of international football, they will be so much better. That's when we will have a real future for Dutch football."

Verification of potential progress can come quickly as Holland play two more Nations League clashes next month when they host world champions France in Rotterdam on Nov 16 and are away to the Germans in Gelsenkirchen on Nov 19.

But, before the double-header, Holland will take on neighbours Belgium in a friendly on Wednesday (Singapore time) and the Oranje will have to do without van Dijk.

The Dutch FA revealed that the Liverpool defender is still carrying the rib injury he sufffered in last month's 3-0 win over Southampton and, after a consultation, it was decided that it would be unwise for him to play in Brussels, the Daily Mail reported.

News of van Dijk's injury comes as a blow to Liverpool, after Mohamed Salah also headed back to Merseyside, after picking up a muscle problem in Egypt's 4-1 win over eSwatini (formerly Swaziland).

The pair are expected to take fitness tests ahead of Liverpool's next game away to Huddersfield on Sunday morning.