Injuries continue to hobble Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Richard Buxton

Talking himself into trouble is becoming a recurring theme for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Manchester United's beleaguered manager has made a habit of it since being appointed Jose Mourinho's permanent successor at the end of March, and this week is seemingly no different.

Before the international break, he identified Sunday's clash with Liverpool as a "perfect" game to arrest Old Trafford's worst start to a new campaign in 30 years.

EPL MANCHESTER UNITED LIVERPOOL

His players would return with their heads cleared from the malaise which has left them just two points above the relegation zone.

That was the theory at least.

Solskjaer has been affiliated with the Red Devils long enough, both as a player and manager, to know that such attempts at fighting talk have a tendency to come home to roost.

On paper, the soundbite already seemed foolish; Juergen Klopp's side sit eight points clear at the English Premier League's summit and could equal Manchester City's record of 18 consecutive wins with a first domestic victory at the home of their arch-rivals since 2014.

Events since United last kicked a ball in anger have made it appear even more damning.

The Reds' visit was billed as a return of the cavalry but threatens to be an exhibition of the walking wounded after David de Gea joined the club's casualty list when he limped out of Spain's Euro 2020 qualifying 1-1 draw with Sweden yesterday morning (Singapore time) with a muscular injury .

During United's continuing demise, de Gea has been one of the few senior players to front up.

He refused to use injuries as an excuse in the wake of the abject defeat at Newcastle United just 11 days ago, but there can be no dispute that it bears some responsibility.

Six players from the side who thrashed Chelsea on the EPL's opening weekend were sidelined for the trip to St James' Park.

With Paul Pogba and Luke Shaw both expected to miss the Liverpool clash, hopes that Anthony Martial's first outing since August and Aaron Wan-Bissaka's availability after three games out are likely to prove a mere drop in the ocean.

KEENLY FELT ABSENCE

De Gea's absence, more than most, will be keenly felt. His dependability is often understated.

No top-flight goalkeeper has kept a higher number of clean sheets since the Spaniard made his United debut in 2011.

At the Theatre of Dreams, "Dave saves" is more of a plea than a mantra.

Beyond the treatment table, however, United's woes are traceable directly to Solskjaer's management.

Harry Maguire suggested that poor club form had played a contributing role in England's uncharacteristically poor 2-1 defeat by the Czech Republic last Friday.

Similarly, the Norwegian's haste in allowing both Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez to leave Old Trafford without sourcing adequate back-up to his first-choice striker Martial has reduced the 20-time league champions to gambling their attacking hopes on callow youth.

A rampant Liverpool win last season was enough to end Mourinho's United tenure, with the axe falling barely 48 hours after he presided over a comprehensive 3-1 reversal.

Goodwill may spare his replacement a similar ignominy but the net will still continue to close on him.

Solskjaer has often leaned on Sir Alex Ferguson for guidance in times of difficulty.

His mentor's final years as United boss were inspired by legendary NFL coach Vince Lombardi.

"Perfection is not attainable, but if we chase perfection, we can catch excellence," Lombardi once said.

At this stage, Solskjaer would be happy to just catch a break.