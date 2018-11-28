Injuries piling up for Barca

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez is the latest addition to the club's list of casualties, with the Spanish side confirming on Monday that he will be out for about two weeks due to a knee injury.

The Uruguayan will miss their Champions League matches against PSV Eindhoven (tomorrow morning, Singapore time) and Tottenham Hotspur, as well as the domestic matches in between.

A club statement read: "He will follow biological therapy with stem cells as a treatment for discomfort in the right knee and will be out for around two weeks."

Barca, who drew 1-1 with Atletico Madrid on Saturday, have already qualified for the Champions League's knockout stages, but their match against Spurs on Dec 11 could decide who finishes second in Group B.

Midfielders Arthur (adductor) and Sergi Roberto (hamstring), and back-up goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen (hamstring) will also sit out the trip to Holland, along with playmaker Rafinha, whose season is all but over after undergoing anterior cruciate ligament surgery.

Roberto and Cillessen are expected to be out for around two to three weeks, while Arthur could return as soon as Monday morning, when Barca host Villarreal in La Liga.