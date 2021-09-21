Injury-hit Man City to rotate for League Cup

Manchester City will have to field several youngsters in their League Cup clash against third-tier Wycombe Wanderers as a number of players are suffering from injuries, said manager Pep Guardiola.

"I don't have any alternative (against Wycombe)... we are going to play a few young players," Guardiola told the club's website ahead of the third-round game at the Etihad tomorrow morning (Singapore time).

"We have John (Stones), Aymeric (Laporte), Oleks (Oleksandr Zinchenko), Rodri and I think (Ilkay) Guendogan all of them injured.

"It's a good opportunity for the academy - that's why they are there."

Stones, Laporte, Zinchenko and Rodri all missed last Saturday's 0-0 draw with Southampton in the English Premier League.

FAILED TO KEEP PACE

The result meant that City failed to keep pace with Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United, who are all on 13 points, three more than Guardiola's men.

Following the match against Wycombe, City face the league-leading Blues, Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League and then Liverpool in a span of nine days, meaning the injuries are causing Guardiola a considerable amount of concern.

"Some players might rest for the games we have coming up ahead of us," he added.

"Ruben (Dias) played all of the minutes so far and Joao (Cancelo) played all of the minutes, too, so I don't think they will be able to play in this game."

Meanwhile, Liverpool also look set to rotate for their League Cup third-round game at Norwich City tomorrow morning.

Midfielder Thiago Alcantara will miss that game and Sunday morning's league match against Brentford, after picking up a calf injury during last Saturday's 3-0 win over Crystal Palace.

Roberto Firmino, who will resume training this week after missing three matches with a hamstring problem, will also not be involved.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, who missed the Palace win due to illness, "should be fine in a few days but Norwich comes too early", said Reds assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders.