Injury-hit Spurs don’t need new signings: Murphy

Tottenham Hotspur were dealt a fresh blow despite a last-gasp 2-1 win over Fulham yesterday morning (Singapore time), as Dele Alli picked up a hamstring injury.

The 22-year-old came into the English Premier League fixture at Craven Cottage as a key figure for Spurs, with Harry Kane out till March with an ankle injury and Son Heung Min away with South Korea at the Asian Cup.

With Tottenham's two chief goal threats out of the picture, Alli was seen as a prime option to fill in up front.

He duly equalised in the 51st minute after manager Mauricio Pochettino's choice to fill the Kane role up front, Fernando Llorente, scored at the wrong end on 17 minutes.

Alli had to come off on 84 minutes after suffering a hamstring injury but Harry Winks rescued his side with a 93rd-minute winner.

Said Pochettino: "The hamstring is a muscle that you need to be careful with - in terms of the mechanism of the injury.

"We need to assess (it) but, of course, it does not look great."

Spurs are also missing midfielders Moussa Sissoko with a groin injury and Victor Wanyama, who has knee trouble, while Mousa Dembele has been sold to Guangzhou R&F.

Lucas Moura missed the Fulham match with a knee injury, but Pochettino said he would be back for Friday morning's League Cup semi-final, second leg against Chelsea.

Despite Spurs' depleted ranks, former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy insists the club shouldn't resort to panic buys.

He told the BBC: "Even if Dele Alli's hamstring injury proves to be serious, I don't think Tottenham need to rush out and sign anyone in January.

"I just don't see how bringing in a player as a short-term fix would work out well, and in any case, I believe their squad is strong enough to get them through the next few weeks - even if they're missing Alli as well as Harry Kane and Son Heung Min...

"They have done well this season, and a big reason for that is the spirit in their squad.

"I am not suggesting that any new player might destroy that, but it might upset the dynamic of the group.

"If they were to sign someone now... I would ask two questions.

"Firstly, who are they going to bring in who is better than Son or Kane, who have scored almost half of their league goals?

"And, following that, will he be happy sitting on the bench when they return?"

RISKING EVERYTHING

However, former Liverpool player and manager Graeme Souness believes Tottenham are "risking everything" with their lack of transfer business. Spurs are the only team in EPL history to not sign anyone during pre-season.

He told Sky Sports: "I think Mauricio has towed the party line beyond the call of duty. They're risking everything...

"They haven't got a big enough squad... When the Tottenham subs came to warm up by us, they all looked like kids that should still be in school."

Former Spurs midfielder Jamie Redknapp seemed to agree, taking aim at his former team for selling Dembele.

Asked about Spurs' threadbare squad, he told Sky Sports: "I have no sympathy for Spurs because you've just sold one of the best midfield players in the league. When you talk to the Tottenham players about Mousa Dembele, everybody says he is unbelievable.

"I just think it (selling Dembele) is a big mistake."