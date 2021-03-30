‘Intelligent’ young stars Mount and Foden praised

England manager Gareth Southgate hailed Mason Mount's performance after the Chelsea midfielder scored in yesterday morning's (Singapore time) 2-0 win over Albania as they continued their winning start to 2022 World Cup qualifying.

Striker Harry Kane and Mount grabbed the goals in Tirana to lead Southgate's side to the top of Group I with six points after two games.

Mount is the first Chelsea player to score or assist in three consecutive England appearances since Frank Lampard, the 22-year-old's former manager.

"I thought his performance was excellent," Southgate said.

"He is an exceptional player, he finds space intelligently, he manipulates the ball very well, he creates chances and scores."

Former England and Arsenal defender Martin Keown shared the same sentiment, while lavishing praise on Manchester City's 20-year-old attacking midfielder Phil Foden.

"As an England defender, when you roll the ball to Mount you know it's not coming back. He's going to turn and make something happen," Keown said in his Daily Mail column.

"He became vital in the build-up play (against Albania) and it meant Harry Kane could remain higher up the pitch.