Football

Inter held 0-0 by Sassuolo

Jan 21, 2019 06:00 am

Inter Milan launched their anti-racism campaign in reaction to last month's abuse of Senegalese defender Kalidou Koulibaly as 11,000 local schoolchildren watched a goalless draw with Sassuolo at the San Siro yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Inter were ordered to play two matches behind closed doors as punishment for racist chants and monkey noises directed at Napoli's Koulibaly on Dec 26.

Inter responded by inviting children to the stadium as they launched their "BUU" initiative, aimed at turning the chant into an acronym for "Brothers Universally United". - AFP

Angry Sarri slams mentally weak Blues
Football

Angry Sarri slams mentally weak Blues

Related Stories

Vietnam defeat Jordan to reach Asian Cup quarter-finals

Dortmund retain six-point lead

Real leapfrog Sevilla into third spot with win over the Andalusians

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Football