Inter held 0-0 by Sassuolo
Inter Milan launched their anti-racism campaign in reaction to last month's abuse of Senegalese defender Kalidou Koulibaly as 11,000 local schoolchildren watched a goalless draw with Sassuolo at the San Siro yesterday morning (Singapore time).
Inter were ordered to play two matches behind closed doors as punishment for racist chants and monkey noises directed at Napoli's Koulibaly on Dec 26.
Inter responded by inviting children to the stadium as they launched their "BUU" initiative, aimed at turning the chant into an acronym for "Brothers Universally United". - AFP
