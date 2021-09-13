Inter held, Juve extend winless run

Inter Milan's perfect start to their Serie A title defence ended yesterday, when they were held to a 2-2 draw at Sampdoria but still moved up to second place.

Federico Dimarco and Lautaro Martinez twice put Simone Inzaghi's side ahead at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris.

But strikes from Maya Yoshida and Tommaso Augello earned a draw for Roberto D'Aversa's Sampdoria.