Inter held, Juve extend winless run
Inter Milan's perfect start to their Serie A title defence ended yesterday, when they were held to a 2-2 draw at Sampdoria but still moved up to second place.
Federico Dimarco and Lautaro Martinez twice put Simone Inzaghi's side ahead at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris.
But strikes from Maya Yoshida and Tommaso Augello earned a draw for Roberto D'Aversa's Sampdoria.
Meanwhile, Napoli maintained their 100 per cent record with a 2-1 win yesterday morning (Singapore time) over Juventus, who are yet to win after three league games. - AFP
