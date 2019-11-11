Inter Milan bounce back from Dortmund debacle

Nicolo Barella scored his first league goal for Inter Milan to secure a 2-1 win over Verona yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The former Cagliari midfielder's curler seven minutes from time helped Inter clinch victory, following their 3-2 defeat by Borussia Dortmund in midweek.

"I saw an important response after Dortmund," said Inter coach Antonio Conte. "The lads are doing something important - 31 points in 12 games is a nice haul."

Valerio Verre put Verona ahead from the spot on 19 minutes, after Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic tripped Mattia Zaccagni, but Matias Vecino equalised in the 65th minute, before Barella's late heroics.

Juventus can return to top spot if they beat AC Milan this morning.