Inter Milan cannot keep up good run: Antonio Conte

Inter Milan moved to the top of Serie A with a 2-1 victory over Brescia yesterday morning (Singapore time) as Mario Balotelli threatened throughout against his former side.

Lautaro Martinez and Romelu Lukaku scored either side of half-time as Antonio Conte's team climbed above champions Juventus - who can regain their pole position if they beat Genoa this morning.

An own goal from Milan Skriniar on 76 minutes gave Brescia hope, but Inter managed to see out the match.

After the game, Conte complained about Inter's congested fixture list, which has seen his side play four games in nine days.

He said: "This terrible sequence of matches continues. We will play seven times in 20 days. I've never seen that with any other team. It's very strange...