Inter Milan close in on leading Serie A pair

Third-placed Inter Milan restarted their Serie A campaign with a 2-1 home win over struggling Sampdoria yesterday morning (Singapore time) to close the gap on the leading pair, although they lived dangerously in the second half.

Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez put Inter 2-0 ahead in just over half an hour, but Sampdoria pulled one back through Morten Thorsby early in the second and finished the match threatening an equaliser.

Lukaku celebrated his goal by taking a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Inter, with 57 points from 26 games, are five behind Lazio and six adrift of leaders Juventus. Claudio Ranieri's Sampdoria are 16th with 26, one point clear of the drop zone.

"We could have settled it earlier by making more of our chances, but instead we conceded at the first Sampdoria chance attempt and got a little anxious. But it was still a good performance," said Inter coach Antonio Conte.