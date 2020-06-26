Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte bemoans his side's profligacy

Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte again bemoaned his side's lack of a killer instinct after they squandered chances and drew 3-3 at home to Sassuolo yesterday morning (Singapore time), further denting their chances of winning Serie A.

Conte had complained about Inter's profligacy after they beat Sampdoria 2-1 on Sunday. Their performance against Sassuolo, including an open-goal miss by midfielder Roberto Gagliardini, left him even more exasperated.

"There's a lot of disappointment," said Conte, whose side are third and eight points behind league leaders Juventus, who face Lecce tomorrow morning (Singapore time).

"It bothers me. We had chances to seal the result and we didn't, and then they scored in the 89th minute, but we can't work any harder... we paid dearly for our naivety."