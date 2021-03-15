Inter Milan on eight-game winning run
Lautaro Martinez scored a superb late winner to stretch Inter Milan's Serie A-winning run to eight games with a 2-1 victory over relegation-threatened Torino last night.
Romelu Lukaku fired Inter in front from the penalty spot after 62 minutes but Antonio Sanabria soon levelled, before Martinez steered a header into the bottom corner with five minutes remaining.
Inter extended their lead at the top of the table to nine points, but second-placed AC Milan can close the gap back to six points if they beat Napoli this morning.
Torino remain 18th with 20 points, two adrift of Cagliari above them but with a game in hand over the Sardinian side.
Meanwhile, relegation-battling Parma stunned AS Roma by beating the Champions League hopefuls 2-0 at the Stadio Ennio Tardini to end a 17-match winless run. - REUTERS
