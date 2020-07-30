Inter Milan hold edge in battle for 2nd spot in Serie A
Inter Milan eased past Napoli 2-0 to hold on to second place in Serie A yesterday morning (Singapore time), ahead of Atalanta who earlier fought back to beat Parma 2-1.
Juventus have already sealed their ninth straight league title, but three teams are fighting for second spot - Inter, Atalanta and Lazio - going into the last round of matches in Italy.
Antonio Conte's Inter have a one-point lead on Atalanta with the two teams set to go head to head in their final match this season on Sunday morning (Singapore time).
Danilo D'Ambrosio put Inter ahead after 11 minutes at the San Siro, before Lautaro Martinez added a second with 16 minutes left against Napoli.
Gennaro Gattuso admitted Napoli would need to find goal-scoring solutions before they face Barcelona in the Champions League last 16 on Aug 8.
"We have to work, we're lacking a bit of soul," said Gattuso, whose side have nothing to play for in the league as they are already assured a place in the Europa League after winning the Italian Cup. - AFP
