Football

Inter Milan, Manchester United keen on Thomas Mueller: Reports

Oct 25, 2019 06:00 am

Inter Milan and Manchester United are keen on signing former Germany star Thomas Mueller, who has lost his starting place at Bayern Munich, reported the German media yesterday.

The 30-year-old has often found himself on the bench this season since the arrival of Philippe Coutinho.

According to Kicker, Inter's "interest is intensifying" and the Italian giants could bring Mueller to Milan in the January transfer window. Sport Bild reported that English Premier League side United, who have been linked to Mueller in the past, are also interested.

Mueller, whose Bayern contract ends in 2021, made only his fifth start of the season in Tuesday's 3-2 Champions League win at Olympiakos.

When asked about his future, he said he is just trying to focus on playing football. - AFP

Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has played just 12 matches since injuring his right knee in April last year.
Football

Neil Humphreys: Reds pray for Year of the Ox

Related Stories

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain can provide midfield magic: Graeme Souness

Win over Ajax is Chelsea's best showing under Frank Lampard

David de Gea, Paul Pogba out of Man United’s clash with Partizan

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Football