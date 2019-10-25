Inter Milan, Manchester United keen on Thomas Mueller: Reports

Inter Milan and Manchester United are keen on signing former Germany star Thomas Mueller, who has lost his starting place at Bayern Munich, reported the German media yesterday.

The 30-year-old has often found himself on the bench this season since the arrival of Philippe Coutinho.

According to Kicker, Inter's "interest is intensifying" and the Italian giants could bring Mueller to Milan in the January transfer window. Sport Bild reported that English Premier League side United, who have been linked to Mueller in the past, are also interested.

Mueller, whose Bayern contract ends in 2021, made only his fifth start of the season in Tuesday's 3-2 Champions League win at Olympiakos.