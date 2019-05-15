Inter Milan move back to third after Chievo win
Inter Milan moved back into third place in Serie A when goals from Matteo Politano and Ivan Perisic gave them a 2-0 home win over relegated Chievo yesterday morning (Singapore time).
With two matches to play, Inter have 66 points, one ahead of Atalanta, with AC Milan and AS Roma a further three points back, in the race for a top-four finish and a Champions League place. Inter will travel to Napoli next before hosting Empoli on the final day of the season.
Chievo, who had Nicola Rigoni sent off for a second booking in the 76th minute, remain bottom of the table with only two wins all season. - REUTERS
