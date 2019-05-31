Inter Milan part ways with Luciano Spalletti

Inter Milan have parted company with coach Luciano Spalletti after two seasons, the club said yesterday, even though he guided the side into next season's Champions League.

Spalletti's departure, with two years still to run on his contract, came amid media reports that the Chinese-owned club will hire Antonio Conte in his place.

Conte won the first three of Juventus' eight straight Serie A titles and the English Premier League and FA Cup with Chelsea.