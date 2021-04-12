Inter Milan pip Cagliari 1-0 to stretch winning run to 11 games

Matteo Darmian scored the only goal with 13 minutes left as Serie A leaders Inter Milan pipped relegation-threatened Cagliari 1-0 to stretch their winning run to 11 consecutive games and close in on the league title.

Minutes after coming off the bench, Achraf Hakimi set up Italy defender Darmian to grab the winner at the San Siro.

Inter are 11 points clear of second-placed AC Milan, who won 3-1 at Parma on Saturday, as a first title since 2010 beckons for Antonio Conte's side with eight game left.

Defending champions Juventus are third, 12 points behind Inter after last night's 3-1 win over Genoa.

"On a psychological level, we gave an important signal today," said former Manchester United defender Darmian. "Winning today was essential to keep our rivals at a distance."

Inter had been pegged back against struggling Cagliari whose goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario kept his team in the tie.

Conte made a double substitution bringing on Hakimi for Ashley Young after 69 minutes, with Lautaro Martinez replacing Alexis Sanchez.

It paid off and minutes later, Hakimi combined with Romelu Lukaku to tee up Parma loanee Darmian to push Inter closer to a 19th Serie A crown after finishing runners-up last season.