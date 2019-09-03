Inter Milan striker set Mauro Icardi to join PSG on loan: Reports

Inter Milan forward Mauro Icardi, his club's leading scorer in each of the last five seasons and former captain, is set to join Paris Saint-Germain, the Gazzetta dello Sport and other Italian media said yesterday.

The move would end a turbulent spell at the club for the Argentine, who has fallen out with fans along the way and provided fodder for the gossip columns thanks to his marriage to Wanda Nara, a media personality who also acts as his agent.

Gazzetta published what it said was a photograph of Icardi and Nara at Milan's Malpensa airport, saying they would board a private jet for Paris to finalise a loan spell at PSG with an option to buy.

Other Italian media carried the same story, including Sky Sport Italia.

The 26-year-old forward who is deadly in the penalty area but whose contribution elsewhere on the pitch has been questioned, has scored 124 goals in 219 appearances in all competitions during six years at the club.

Despite his goals, Icardi fell out with Inter's hardcore fans over an account of an argument with supporters in his autobiography in 2016, reported Reuters.

In February, he was stripped of the captaincy after becoming embroiled in protracted negotiations over a new contract.

Icardi then said he could not play because of a knee injury, although the club said a medical exam had found nothing wrong.

He returned to the side in April, although Luciano Spalletti, the Inter coach at the time, said it had been "humiliating" for Inter to have to negotiate with a player to get him to play.

Spalletti's replacement, Antonio Conte, has since signed Manchester United forwards Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez.

Meanwhile, Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes, a United target in the summer, is said to be on the verge of joining Real Madrid today, according to Fiorentina sporting director, Daniele Prade.

Fiorentina are close to signing Liverpool's young forward Bobby Duncan, with fellow English 18-year-old Arvin Appiah joining Almeria from Nottingham Forest for £8 million (S$13.5m).

Ex-United and Chelsea striker Radamel Falcao is also on the move, joining Galatasaray on loan from AS Monaco.

