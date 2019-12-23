Football

Inter Milan teen Sebastiano Esposito breaks 60-year record

Inter Milan teen Sebastiano Esposito breaks 60-year record
Sebastiano Esposito. PHOTO: EPA
Match Report
Dec 23, 2019 06:00 am

Sebastiano Esposito became Inter Milan's youngest scorer in more than 60 years yesterday morning (Singapore time), when he hit the target in a 4-0 romp against Genoa.

The 17-year-old striker scored a second-half penalty which made him the youngest Inter scorer since Mario Corso in 1958.

Romelu Lukaku scored twice, with Roberto Gagliardini adding another as Inter moved level with champions Juventus at the top of Serie A on 42 points.

City rivals AC Milan, meanwhile, suffered a 5-0 hammering by Atalanta yesterday. - AFP

Football

England's 1966 World Cup winner Peters dies at 76

Related Stories

We want more titles: Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool have a good chance of winning the league: Yaya Toure

Lionel Messi hits 50-goal mark again for Barcelona and Argentina

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Football