Inter Milan teen Sebastiano Esposito breaks 60-year record

Sebastiano Esposito became Inter Milan's youngest scorer in more than 60 years yesterday morning (Singapore time), when he hit the target in a 4-0 romp against Genoa.

The 17-year-old striker scored a second-half penalty which made him the youngest Inter scorer since Mario Corso in 1958.

Romelu Lukaku scored twice, with Roberto Gagliardini adding another as Inter moved level with champions Juventus at the top of Serie A on 42 points.