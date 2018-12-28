Inter-Napoli game marred by racist chants, fan's death

A stoppage-time goal from substitute Lautaro Martinez gave Inter Milan a 1-0 win over Napoli, who complained about racist chanting aimed at their Senegalese defender Kalidou Koulibaly, one of two players sent off in a stormy finish to Wednesday's game.

Koulibaly was dismissed in the 81st minute after he was first booked for a foul on Matteo Politano and was then shown a second yellow card for sarcastically applauding the referee's decision.

The defeat left second-placed Napoli nine points behind leaders Juventus, who drew 2-2 at Atalanta.

Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti said that they had asked three times for the game to be stopped due to the abuse aimed at Koulibaly, but to no avail.

Napoli's Lorenzo Insigne also saw red in injury-time after clashing with Keita Balde.

The match was also marred by proceedings off the pitch. An Inter supporter died yesterday after being hit by a vehicle during clashes with Napoli fans before the match. - REUTERS, AFP

SELECTED RESULTS: Bologna 0 Lazio 2, Fiorentina 0 Parma 1, Roma 3 Sassuolo 1