Inter reach agreement to sign Hakimi from Real Madrid

Fullback Achraf Hakimi spent the last two seasons on loan at Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund.PHOTO: EPA
Jul 02, 2020 11:37 pm

Inter Milan have reached an agreement with Real Madrid to sign Moroccan fullback Achraf Hakimi, the La Liga club announced on Thursday (July 2).

Hakimi, 21, rose through the ranks at Real after joining their academy in 2006. He spent the last two seasons on loan at Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund.

The financial details of the deal were not disclosed, but Italian media reported Inter, coached by Antonio Conte, would pay 40 million euros (S$62.6m) for the right-back.

“The club wish to thank Achraf for his many years of dedication, professionalism and exemplary conduct since he joined our academy in 2006 and wishes him all the very best in this new chapter,” Real said in a statement. – REUTERS

Klopp: We will not defend EPL title next season, we will attack it
