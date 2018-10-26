Inter win gives Barca’s Valverde confidence ahead of ‘Clasico’

Barcelona came through their first test without the injured Lionel Messi, earning a convincing 2-0 win at home to Inter Milan to take control of Champions League Group B yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Midfielder Rafinha opened the scoring against the club where he spent the latter half of last season, bursting through the middle and finding Luis Suarez, then turning the Uruguayan's cross in on the volley in the 32nd minute.

Spanish left-back Jordi Alba killed off Inter's resistance late in the second half with a thumping low finish, snapping the Italian side's winning streak of seven games in all competitions and sealing a third straight win in the Champions League for Ernesto Valverde's side.

Barca top Group B with nine points while Inter are second on six, with PSV Eindhoven and Tottenham Hotspur locked on a point each.

A win for the Catalans away to Inter at the San Siro in two weeks will seal their place in the last-16 of Europe's elite competition, in which they have underachieved since lifting the trophy in 2015 , Reuters reported.

Yesterday's win should give them plenty of confidence heading into Sunday's "El Clasico" against Real Madrid.

"We had a great opponent in front of us and we prevented them from playing and got a great result," Valverde said.

"Winning this game gives us an emotional boost for the 'Clasico'. It will be an exciting game... We need to keep playing with the solidarity and team spirit which we showed today."

Inter coach Luciano Spalletti expressed his disappointment at his side's inability to perform as they have in their previous two Champions League games.

"The most disappointing thing is the way we played in the first half," he told Sky Sports.

"We fought so hard to get here and I expected us to have the same attitude (that we showed against Tottenham and PSV) in the biggest game but, instead, we weren't courageous in our passing.

"When we got it back, we never kept it cleanly and Barcelona interpreted it well.

"It is not down to a single player that things went wrong... We needed to be more aggressive to win the ball back and overturn the situation."

The Italian also admitted that Barca's tactics had also contributed to Inter struggling to replicate their previous displays.

"The Spanish teams move the ball faster and they are more reactive," Spalletti said.

"If we don't find the free man when passing under pressure, everything becomes difficult.

"Barca know exactly how they want to play, they move the ball with speed and they press you a lot high up the pitch."