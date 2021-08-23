Inter’s season-opening win pleases Inzaghi
Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi praised his side's performance in their 4-0 opening-day victory over Genoa yesterday morning (Singapore time), insisting his first game in charge of the Serie A champions could not have gone any better.
"I was pretty confident the team would do well, as I've seen them working with enthusiasm and hunger since July, eager to learn new things," Inzaghi, who succeeded Antonio Conte, told DAZN.
Inter scored through Milan Skriniar, Hakan Calhanoglu, Arturo Vidal and Edin Dzeko. - REUTERS
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now