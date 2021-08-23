Inter’s season-opening win pleases Inzaghi

Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi praised his side's performance in their 4-0 opening-day victory over Genoa yesterday morning (Singapore time), insisting his first game in charge of the Serie A champions could not have gone any better.

"I was pretty confident the team would do well, as I've seen them working with enthusiasm and hunger since July, eager to learn new things," Inzaghi, who succeeded Antonio Conte, told DAZN.