Inter’s season-opening win pleases Inzaghi

Aug 23, 2021 06:00 am

Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi praised his side's performance in their 4-0 opening-day victory over Genoa yesterday morning (Singapore time), insisting his first game in charge of the Serie A champions could not have gone any better.

"I was pretty confident the team would do well, as I've seen them working with enthusiasm and hunger since July, eager to learn new things," Inzaghi, who succeeded Antonio Conte, told DAZN.

Inter scored through Milan Skriniar, Hakan Calhanoglu, Arturo Vidal and Edin Dzeko. - REUTERS

Arsenal’s defenders such as Rob Holding struggled to cope with Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku.
Lukaku shows what rivals are missing

