Inui disappointed despite shining against Senegal
Japan midfielder Takashi Inui was left to rue what might have been despite scoring one goal and setting up the other as the Asian side twice fought back from behind to secure a 2-2 draw with Senegal in Eketarinburg on Sunday.
Inui, who signed for Real Betis at the start of the month, has been one of Japan's most influential players at this World Cup and was once again a constant threat down the left flank in the Group H encounter.
He scored Japan's first equaliser with a delightful curled finish, set up Keisuke Honda for Japan's second 12 minutes from time and also hit the crossbar with another second-half effort.
Despite his personal performance, Inui echoed the words of his coach Akira Nishino in expressing disappointment that Japan did not get the win that would have put them in control of the group.
"It was a game we could have won and I think there would have been a different outcome if I had scored a second (with his shot that hit the bar)," Kyodo News quoted Inui as saying.
Japan go into their final group match against Poland on Thursday knowing a win will guarantee their safe passage to the Round of 16.
"Poland are going to be a difficult team to beat," Inui said. "Hopefully, we can pull together and make a killer effort."
- REUTERS
Win treats at Resorts World Sentosa's football screening
Resorts World Sentosa will be screening football matches during the World Cup's knockout stage from June 30 to July 15, and is giving away 10 food and beverage packages to TNP readers for the first screening on June 30.
Each F&B package, which is retailing at $20, entitles the holder to two beers or non-alcoholic drinks, two bar bites and a chance to take part in a lucky draw, with attractive prizes to be won.
Singapore football legends such as Fandi Ahmad will also be making appearances on June 30.
To stand a chance of winning an F&B package for June 30, simply answer the question below.
Q: Resorts World Sentosa is screening football matches from June 30, the start of the World Cup's knockout stage. True or False?
Go to tnp.sg/rwsfootballfever, select the correct answer and key in your full name, e-mail and contact number by 11.59pm tomorrow.
By taking part in this contest, you consent to share your data and to be contacted by the organisers in relation to the contest.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now