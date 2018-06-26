Inui disappointed despite shining against Senegal

Japan midfielder Takashi Inui was left to rue what might have been despite scoring one goal and setting up the other as the Asian side twice fought back from behind to secure a 2-2 draw with Senegal in Eketarinburg on Sunday.

Inui, who signed for Real Betis at the start of the month, has been one of Japan's most influential players at this World Cup and was once again a constant threat down the left flank in the Group H encounter.

He scored Japan's first equaliser with a delightful curled finish, set up Keisuke Honda for Japan's second 12 minutes from time and also hit the crossbar with another second-half effort.

Despite his personal performance, Inui echoed the words of his coach Akira Nishino in expressing disappointment that Japan did not get the win that would have put them in control of the group.

"It was a game we could have won and I think there would have been a different outcome if I had scored a second (with his shot that hit the bar)," Kyodo News quoted Inui as saying.

Japan go into their final group match against Poland on Thursday knowing a win will guarantee their safe passage to the Round of 16.

"Poland are going to be a difficult team to beat," Inui said. "Hopefully, we can pull together and make a killer effort."