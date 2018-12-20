Inzaghi, Gattuso reunite as their sides play out bore draw

Under-fire coach Gennaro Gattuso felt AC Milan were "sterile and tickled the Bologna defence", after his side played out a dull 0-0 draw at the Stadio Dall'Ara in Serie A yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Milan, knocked out of the Europa League by Olympiakos Piraeus on Thursday, were involved in a second straight goalless Serie A stalemate, while Bologna remained in the relegation zone after extending their winless run to nine league games, Reuters reported.

The good news for the visitors, who had Tiemoue Bakayoko sent off in the 76th minute, was that they stayed in fourth place, which is one of the Champions League qualifying slots, and opened a two-point cushion over fifth-placed Lazio.

"We had sterile possession," Gattuso told Sky Sport Italia.

"We did everything right except the final ball and the finishing. It was in terms of quality a mediocre performance. We basically tickled their defence rather than jabbed it.

"Against a side that play with 10 men behind the ball and have no real intention of attacking, we have to be more incisive."

Under-pressure Bologna coach Filippo Inzaghi was pleased with the result,which kept his side in 18th with 12 points, Football Italia reported.

"Milan are frightening... For a team in the relegation zone to keep a clean sheet against them is a good sign," Inzaghi told Sky Sport Italia.

"We made a few mistakes and were quite nervous, but I am very satisfied... Keeping a clean sheet against Milan is already a good step forward.

"It was important today to send a signal, fight for every ball and I was happy with that response. We've conceded some really stupid goals lately and we showed clear improvements this evening."

Gattuso and Inzaghi were teammates for more than 10 years at Milan and shared a moment yesterday when they faced each other as coaches for the first time.

"We were a great group, we won so much and were extraordinary," Inzaghi said.

"Milan will always be in my heart. I was looking for Rino and he managed to punch me in the back yet again! I am happy for Rino, he's doing very well and deserves every success."

Added Gattuso: "The stronger I punch someone, the more I love them."