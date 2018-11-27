Inzaghi sent off in draw

Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi was sent off and initially refused to leave the touchline after over-celebrating his team's stoppage-time equaliser in a dramatic 1-1 draw against a makeshift AC Milan in Serie A at a wet Stadio Olimpico yesterday morning (Singapore time).

After goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma kept Milan on level terms with two outstanding saves, Franck Kessie had put the visitors ahead in the 78th minute - only for Joaquin Correa to rescue a point for dominant Lazio in the 94th minute.

The Argentinian's goal led to wild celebrations on the home bench with Inzaghi, who had cut an angry figure on the touchline throughout the match, being sent off for leaving his technical area.

At first, he stayed in his area before finally being coaxed to depart after a few minutes of protesting.

"I didn't understand the reason for the sending off, then he (referee Luca Banti) explained that I had left the technical area," said Inzaghi.

"I apologised, I was so keen on this game and my boys were there.

"I was probably a little nervous and frustrated because we were losing a game we didn't deserve to lose. Correa's equaliser was well-deserved."

The draw meant Lazio stayed in fourth place in Serie A with 23 points, one ahead of their opponents who are fifth. The top four teams qualify for the Champions League.

Milan, without suspended striker Gonzalo Higuain and also missing half a dozen regulars through injury, still managed to take the lead when Kessie's shot was deflected into the net by Wallace.