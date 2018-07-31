Iraq Under-16 football team caught cheating
Despite having shaved to look younger, Iraq's Under-16 footballers headed for a regional tournament in Amman, the Jordanian capital, yesterday roused the suspicion of Baghdad airport officials.
Several of the 23 players for the West Asia Football Federation tournament starting tomorrow were found to be overaged, said the Iraq Football Association (IFA), which immediately sacked the squad officials.
"The technical and administrative staff of the U-16 team have been dismissed and action will be taken against those players who falsified their age," said the IFA. - AFP
Firm loses $12m after France win World Cup
A Chinese kitchen appliance maker said yesterday it has made refunds worth US$9 million (S$12.3m), fulfilling a costly pledge to reimburse customers if France won the football World Cup.
Vatti, one of the French team's sponsors, is coughing up after Didier Deschamps' side beat Croatia 4-2 in the final in Moscow a fortnight ago.The total payout over the marketing stunt will amount to nearly US$12m.
Vatti, founded in 1992, promised before the World Cup to refund customers who bought their "Championship Package" of selected products if France lifted the trophy. - AFP
City forward Mahrez cleared for Chelsea clash
Manchester City forward Riyad Mahrez has been cleared to return to training this week, following an ankle knock sustained in Saturday's 3-2 win over Bayern Munich in the United States.
Mahrez, who joined the English Premier League champions earlier this month, was substituted in the first half of their final pre-season clash. However, City allayed fears that he would miss the start of the new season.
"A scan today has revealed no significant damage and Mahrez could be available for this Sunday's Community Shield against Chelsea," City said on their website. - REUTERS
