It was men against boys: Rio

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku (right) found no joy against Giorgio Chiellini and his Juventus teammates.

Rio Ferdinand summed up Manchester United's 1-0 Champions League Group H defeat by Juventus at Old Trafford yesterday morning (Singapore time) calling it "men against boys".

Paulo Dybala's 17th-minute goal settled the match, which was largely dominated by Juve, particularly in the first half.

At one juncture in the first period, the Serie A champions had 78 per cent of possession, with the Red Devils finishing the match with just one shot on target.

United have now lost four of their last 13 home matches in all competitions, as many as they had dropped in their previous 81 games.

Former United and England defender Ferdinand said on British broadcaster BT Sport: "It's very similar to the last two games, going a goal behind.

"If I was to try and sum that game up, you'd say it was men against boys.

"We asked for a fast start, which you'd expect under the lights in the Champions League.

"It's been a lethargic first half and the shape and invention of this Juventus team has caused United plenty of problems...

"Every single Juventus player will come off the pitch and say 'Wow I was under no pressure today'."

His former club and international teammate Paul Scholes said he was "a little bit embarrassed" after watching his former side being "outclassed".

He said on BT Sport: "Juventus have outclassed United in every area of the pitch.

"Credit to Dybala, he's finished it well. I give Juventus credit for an away performance against a big club, not a big team as they once were, but they have been so composed.

"There is such a gulf in class.

"When United have the ball, they look nervous. Is (manager Jose) Mourinho happy with that? Maybe he is. Who knows?

"When you're watching that, you are a little bit embarrassed...

"The sad thing is there seems to be an acceptance to it, not just from the players but from the fans also."

Former Liverpool and Germany midfielder Dietmar Hamann, meanwhile, wondered why the Old Trafford faithful put up with such a performance.

He told Irish broadcaster RTE: "If I'm a United fan and I have to watch that dross for 90 minutes, I would have made my feelings known well before the end...

"Simply, this can't carry on. "I don't care who bought the players. These are all international players. Probably most of the team he (Mourinho) bought.

"And there is probably still a fair portion of players there he didn't buy and he may not want some of them.

"A manager is there to get the best out of his players... I don't even think he gets half out of the players that he's got."

However, United left-back Luke Shaw seemed to suggest the players should take some of the blame for showing Juve too much respect.

He told BT Sport: First half, we gave them too much respect.

"We let them play far too easy. In the second half, we tried, and for some reason again we performed better in the second half...

"We trained for them, we knew what was coming. In the first half, we gave them too much time on the ball we should have been pressing higher."