Italian Cup semi-finals postponed
The Italian Cup semi-final, second-leg ties over these two days have been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus outbreak in Italy.
Juventus were scheduled to host AC Milan in Turin this morning (Singapore time), while Napoli and Inter Milan were supposed to meet in Naples tomorrow.
Italy is also likely to order all top-flight Serie A games to be played behind closed doors in efforts to curb Europe's worst coronavirus outbreak, its sports minister said yesterday, as club chiefs met to discuss the issue.
"We are heading towards that decision," Vincenzo Spadafora told reporters when asked if the government was thinking of barring fans. Italy has recorded 79 deaths due to Covid-19, the third-highest after China and Iran. It has more than 2,500 cases in all. - REUTERS
