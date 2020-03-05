Italian Cup semi-finals postponed

The Italian Cup semi-final, second-leg ties over these two days have been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus outbreak in Italy.

Juventus were scheduled to host AC Milan in Turin this morning (Singapore time), while Napoli and Inter Milan were supposed to meet in Naples tomorrow.

Italy is also likely to order all top-flight Serie A games to be played behind closed doors in efforts to curb Europe's worst coronavirus outbreak, its sports minister said yesterday, as club chiefs met to discuss the issue.