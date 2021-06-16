Italy coach Roberto Mancini accepts favourites’ tag

Italy coach Roberto Mancini said his "excellent" team can only improve ahead of their second Euro 2020 match, against Switzerland tomorrow morning (Singapore time).

The Azzurri stretched their unbeaten run to 28 matches with a 3-0 win over Turkey last Friday, leading many to consider them as title contenders.

"The Turkey game was difficult," Mancini told a news conference.

"But when we scored, they opened up. We will have to win the next one and if possible also the next one. We have to do our best.

"I am confident. This is an excellent team that can only improve.

"If the English bookmakers say (Italy are favourites), we accept it because they get it right, but the championship is still long. We have much work to do."

Victory over Switzerland will see Italy become the first team to reach the knockout stages of Euro 2020, with one Group A match still to play.