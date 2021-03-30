Italy defeat Bulgaria, extend unbeaten streak to 24
Italy kept their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign on track with a hard-fought 2-0 Group C win over Bulgaria yesterday morning (Singapore time).
Andrea Belotti got the first goal from the penalty spot just before the break and Manuel Locatelli's strike in the 83rd minute sealed the win in Sofia, leaving Roberto Mancini's side top of their group.
"It was an important goal because we unlocked a difficult match. We practised penalties because our specialist Jorginho was not playing," said Belotti.
Italy are now unbeaten in 24 games, with 19 of them wins, under Mancini who took over in May 2018.
"There are no easy games. Especially against a team like Bulgaria who get behind the ball and wait for the counter-attack," said Mancini.
"There's less space and it's difficult to break the deadlock. Victory is the most important thing, the team has shown consistency."
Italy next play Lithuania in Vilnius on Thursday morning (Singapore time), while Bulgaria go to Northern Ireland. - AFP
One FA Cup semi-final to allow spectators
One of this year's FA Cup semi-finals at Wembley next month will be used as a test event for the safe return of spectators to stadiums, although it will not feature fans from either side.
An FA source told Reuters one of the matches will have an attendance capped at around 4,000.
The spectators will be made up of local residents and care and support workers.
Both semi-finals will take place at the Wembley Stadium, with Chelsea facing Manchester City on April 17 and Leicester City taking on Southampton the day after.
Earlier, British Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden told the BBC that a series of test events were planned to "get as many people back as safely as possible".
The League Cup final on April 25 at Wembley between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur is also understood to have been earmarked as a test event.
It will allow a mixture of some spectators and local residents permitted in a crowd of around 8,000. - REUTERS
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now