Italy defeat Bulgaria, extend unbeaten streak to 24

Italy kept their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign on track with a hard-fought 2-0 Group C win over Bulgaria yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Andrea Belotti got the first goal from the penalty spot just before the break and Manuel Locatelli's strike in the 83rd minute sealed the win in Sofia, leaving Roberto Mancini's side top of their group.

"It was an important goal because we unlocked a difficult match. We practised penalties because our specialist Jorginho was not playing," said Belotti.

Italy are now unbeaten in 24 games, with 19 of them wins, under Mancini who took over in May 2018.

"There are no easy games. Especially against a team like Bulgaria who get behind the ball and wait for the counter-attack," said Mancini.

"There's less space and it's difficult to break the deadlock. Victory is the most important thing, the team has shown consistency."