Italy the toughest opponents for England: Michel Sablon

Italy have Europe's best defence, and key to that is the partnership of Leonardo Bonucci (left) and Giorgio Chiellini.

Denmark and Spain may not have made it to the Euro 2020 final, but they have offered Italy and England respectively tips on how to exploit chinks in each other's impressive armour.

The problem for the Three Lions is that they are not set up to replicate Spain's strengths, but Italy have the ability to follow the Danish template and do it even better than they did.

After dominating the midfield in all their previous matches, Italy encountered a completely different proposition in La Furia Roja.

Luis Enrique's team dominated the Azzurri's impressive midfield trio of Marco Verratti, Jorginho and Nicolo Barella with 65 per cent of possession.

Italy really suffered trying to cope with Spain's excellent ball retention and circulation. On the balance of play, Spain were the better team over 120 minutes, before losing on penalties.

The problem for England is that they are not built to play in the same way. Few teams can play like Spain do.

England's approach is less technical but more enthusiastic, with furious pressing and overloads in wide areas. They also show good concentration defensively and have a strong motivation to seize the opportunity of what has basically been a home tournament for them.

The Three Lions have the best defensive record at the Euros, having conceded their first goal via a Mikkel Damsgaard free-kick in the semi-final.

But as I wrote ahead of their 2-1 extra-time win yesterday morning (Singapore time), Denmark's ability to transition from defence to counter-attack could cause England problems.

While Denmark were not able to score that way, they did give England anxious moments when they pressed aggressively and rapidly sprang players forward when they won the ball.

The problem for Gareth Southgate is that Italy do this even better than Denmark, through players like Verratti and Jorginho in midfield, who can release the likes of Federico Chiesa and Lorenzo Insigne.

Those two wide players tend to switch positions and I expect Chiesa - who has been excellent for Italy with goals against Austria in the last-16 and Spain in the semi - to try and exploit the fact that on England's left, Luke Shaw is more attacking and has less recovery pace than the more defensively steady Kyle Walker on the right.

Simply put, Italy are the strongest team England could have possibly faced in the final.

I know England have conceded just once in six games, compared to Italy's three, but for me, the Azzurri have the best defence in Europe.

Key to that is the centre-back partnership of Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini.

Both have excellent positioning and read the game well, as well as being good one-on-one defenders.

They are the only players on either team who have international tournament final experience from Euro 2012 and have built up a good understanding at club level for Juventus.

That's why I would give them the edge over John Stones and Harry Maguire.

Similarly, I would pick Gianluigi Donnarumma over Jordan Pickford in goal.

The Italian No. 1 has better anticipation, positioning and distribution, making him difficult to get past as well as key in starting attacks.

He's a more proactive goalkeeper compared to the more reactive Pickford, who was criticised by some pundits for failing to keep out Damsgaard's freekick.

• United Arab Emirates technical director Michel Sablon occupied the same role in Singapore from 2015-2018. He was part of Belgium's coaching staff at three World Cups, including 1986, when they finished fourth. The former Belgian FA technical director is credited with developing the blueprint that produced their current golden generation of footballers.