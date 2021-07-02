Italy’s approach suits Belgium

Italy's Giorgio Chiellini has recovered from injury and is likely to mark Belgium dangerman Romelu Lukaku.

Italy have played some of the best football at Euro 2020, but I think that also makes them ideal opponents for Belgium tomorrow morning (Singapore time).

The Azzurri are by no means an easy team to play against. They were among my favourites to win the tournament, alongside France and Belgium.

But, compared to outgoing European champions Portugal, who lost 1-0 to Belgium in the last 16, the more open approach of Roberto Mancini's side tends to suit the Red Devils' own style.

QUARTER-FINAL BELGIUM ITALY

While the win over Portugal was good for Belgium's belief, in the sense that they may now be more confident that they can win cagey games when they are not at their best, there were times in the second half that they were a bit lucky not to concede.

It could have potentially gone the way of Belgium's 1-0 World Cup semi-final defeat by eventual winners France who, like Portugal, tend to adopt a more cautious approach despite both teams' wealth of talent.

But Russia 2018 also showed that in expansive games where both teams are committed to trying to attack, Belgium tend to thrive.

They did so in the round of 16, when their backs were against the wall, having gone 2-0 down to Japan, and in the quarter-finals, when they knocked out a fancied Brazil team, after Roberto Martinez switched to a 4-3-3 and played Romelu Lukaku on the right wing to target Marcelo.

In a way, I feel like there is a symmetry between Euro 2020 and Russia 2018 for Belgium.

The difference is that this time around, after passing the test against a more cautious team, Belgium now face a very good attacking outfit.

That's not to say Italy are a lopsided team.

Mancini might have transformed the Azzurri's brand of football, but they retain their traditional strength of being excellent defensively, having not conceded in a record 1,168 minutes before Austria's consolation goal late in extra-time of their last-16 clash.

They also have a very good midfield with Marco Verratti and Jorginho, and up front, Lorenzo Insigne is dangerous and Ciro Immobile is coming good after a slow start.

But what Mancini, who has set a national record of 31 matches unbeaten, deserves most credit for is how he has utilised his squad.

He lost midfielders Lorenzo Pellegrini and Stefano Sensi before the tournament and during it, his two biggest stars, Verratti and Giorgio Chiellini, have missed games through injury.

Yet, that hasn't seemed to make much of a difference.

Matteo Pessina, a late replacement for Sensi, has scored winners in Italy's last two games. Manuel Locatelli scored twice against Switzerland when he deputised for Verratti.

In defence, the unfashionable Francesco Acerbi has slotted in seamlessly since Chiellini had to come off injured in Italy's second game.

Chiellini, like Verratti, has recovered and is in contention to return against Belgium.

Mancini's in-game switches have been equally effective, both Pessina and Federico Chiesa came off the bench to score in the 2-1 extra-time win over a dogged Austria.

It is something special when you create an environment where star players can be replaced and there is belief and trust that anyone in the squad can do the job when called upon.

Belgium, too, have a good squad, with the world's best goalkeeper in Thibaut Courtois and a top-class striker in Lukaku, who evokes fear even from a strong Italy defence.

But much will hinge on the fitness of Kevin de Bruyne (bruised ankle) and Eden Hazard (hamstring), both of whom didn't take part in the team's final training session yesterday.

If they both don't recover in time, Italy will have the edge.

I am optimistic about their chances of playing, but the fact remains that at very least, Belgium need at least one of them to be fit enough to face Italy.