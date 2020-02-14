It'd be surprising if Reds, City do not try to sign Sancho: Le Tissier

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has lavished praise on Jadon Sancho, saying he is "perfect" for the English Premier League.

The Daily Mail had reported earlier this week that the Borussia Dortmund forward wants to play in the EPL next season, triggering a battle among English clubs for his signature.

Liverpool are the latest club to throw their hat in the ring for the 19-year-old, who has 12 goals and 13 assists in the Bundesliga this season, following strong interest from Manchester United and Chelsea.

"Sancho is one of the best young players at the moment in world football," Carragher told a Sky Sports Football Podcast.

"Will he be a hit? It's a no-brainer, look at how well he has played in a top league with a top club under pressure.

"He's playing week in, week out, his numbers are fantastic and his age is just perfect."

Matt Le Tissier said he "would be surprised" if both Liverpool and Sancho's former club Manchester City did not try to sign the precocious talent.

"The boy is going to be great for our league and for whoever signs him because he is one hell of a talent," the Southampton legend told Sky Sports.

Also on Liverpool's radar is RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner, who has bagged 20 goals in just 21 Bundesliga games.

The Reds have been boosted by the news that Werner has a release clause of £51 million (S$92.2m), though that option is set to expire in April, German newspaper Bild reported.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Salah's potential involvement for his country in the July 24-Aug 9 Tokyo Olympics will be a decision for the player and his club Liverpool, Egypt's Olympic coach Shawky Gharib said on Wednesday.

Clubs are not obliged to release players for the Olympics football tournament, which is an Under-23 event with three over-age players allowed.