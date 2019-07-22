It’s like Barcelona have a cheat code: Antoine Griezmann

Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann likened the talent at his new team to using a cheat code when playing a video game.

The 28-year-old French forward signed from Atletico Madrid for 120 million euros (S$183m) earlier this month as the La Liga giants embarked on a transfer campaign that has also seen them capture midfielder Frenkie de Jong from Ajax Amsterdam for a reported 75 million euros.

Barcelona are also keen on re-signing Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain.

Griezmann told Spanish daily Marca: "Barcelona are building a team like a cheat code in a video game: Luis Suarez, (Lionel) Messi, (Ousmane) Dembele, Frenkie de Jong.

"We have a good team, great players, and then it's the boss that has to decide who plays.

"We'll be ready to enjoy ourselves and make the fans and ourselves happy at all times."